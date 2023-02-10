Ice Castles in Lake Geneva close for season due to melting sculptures

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo by Ice Castles in Lake Geneva

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva announced it is closed for the season after warm temperatures melted its signature designs after being open for just three days.

The Wisconsin attraction is usually on display for about four weeks but ended its run this year after "unprecedented weather challenges," organizers said.

Full refunds are being issued to anyone who purchased upcoming tickets.

"Our crew in Wisconsin worked tirelessly this season and rebuilt the castle after it melted almost to the ground, only to watch it melt again just days after opening. Despite our best efforts, the weather this year is too warm to sustain operation," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

Organizers are hopeful that the weather will cooperate during next year's event.