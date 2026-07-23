Racine County I-94 crashes, semi fires shut down traffic

The Brief A pair of unrelated multi-vehicle crashes, which led to two semi-truck fires, shut down I-94 in Racine County on Thursday. The first crash and semi fire happened on I-94 near Golf Road. The second crash and semi fire happened on I-94 near County Highway KR.



A pair of unrelated multi-vehicle crashes, which led to two semi-truck fires, shut down I-94 in Racine County on Thursday morning, July 23.

Crash near Golf Road

What we know:

The first multi-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Golf Road at around 4:30 a.m.

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The Racine County Sheriff's Office said a semi rear-ended a cargo van, which was driving slowly on the shoulder or partially within the far right lane. The semi then crossed all lanes of traffic, hit the median, overturned and came to a rest with its trailer extending over the median wall – blocking the southbound lanes – as a result of the impact. An SUV was also involved in the crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Aftermath of multi-vehicle crash, semi fire on I-94 near Golf Road (Courtesy: RCSO)

The semi caught fire and leaked a "large amount" of diesel fuel, the sheriff's office said.

Racine County sheriff's deputies and Wisconsin state troopers shut down the interstate, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to the fuel spill. The Raymond, South Shore and Union Grove fire departments responded to the fire and provided first aid.

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All the people involved escaped with minor injuries, the sheriff's office said. Two people were taken to the hospital, while a third declined transport.

What we don't know:

It's not clear why the cargo van was driving slowly on the shoulder/in traffic. The sheriff's office did not specify how much fuel the semi leaked.

Crash near CTH-KR

What we know:

Several miles south of the initial crash site, near County Highway KR, a second multi-vehicle crash involving semis happened at around 7:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said one semi rear-ended another, and a box truck was also involved in the collision. One of those semis then caught fire. Northbound traffic was shut down at CTH-KR, and the Somers Fire Department responded to the scene.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

The interstate fully reopened shortly after 10 a.m., more than five hours after the initial crash.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what prompted the initial rear-end crash.