Waukesha County I-94 crash near Elm Grove Road, 1 injured
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - One person was injured in a large accident on I-94 eastbound in Waukesha County on Friday, Jan. 30.
The details:
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. near Elm Grove Road.
The multi-vehicle accident involved four crashes, in which a total of nine passenger vehicles and a semi-truck were involved. One person was injured.
WSP said hazardous winter weather conditions contributed to the accident and it is investigating all four crashes.
Eastbound traffic came to a standstill as traffic had to be diverted off at Moorland Road. The accident scene was cleared and traffic resumed eastbound past Moorland Road just after 1 p.m.
The Source: Information in this post comes from the WisDOT cams, 511, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.