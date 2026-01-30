The Brief One person was injured in a large accident on I-94 in Waukesha County on Friday. It happened in the eastbound lanes near Elm Grove Road. Nine passenger vehicles and a semi-truck were involved.



One person was injured in a large accident on I-94 eastbound in Waukesha County on Friday, Jan. 30.

The details:

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. near Elm Grove Road.

The multi-vehicle accident involved four crashes, in which a total of nine passenger vehicles and a semi-truck were involved. One person was injured.

WSP said hazardous winter weather conditions contributed to the accident and it is investigating all four crashes.

Eastbound traffic came to a standstill as traffic had to be diverted off at Moorland Road. The accident scene was cleared and traffic resumed eastbound past Moorland Road just after 1 p.m.