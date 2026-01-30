Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County I-94 crash near Elm Grove Road, 1 injured

Updated  January 30, 2026 2:08pm CST
Lake effect snow creates slick driving conditions

Friday's lake effect snow hit certain spots of the Milwaukee metro area, creating slick spots on the roads and contributing to a major 10-vehicle accident on I-94 in Waukesha County.

The Brief

    • One person was injured in a large accident on I-94 in Waukesha County on Friday.
    • It happened in the eastbound lanes near Elm Grove Road.
    • Nine passenger vehicles and a semi-truck were involved.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - One person was injured in a large accident on I-94 eastbound in Waukesha County on Friday, Jan. 30.

The details:

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. near Elm Grove Road.

The multi-vehicle accident involved four crashes, in which a total of nine passenger vehicles and a semi-truck were involved. One person was injured.

WSP said hazardous winter weather conditions contributed to the accident and it is investigating all four crashes.

Eastbound traffic came to a standstill as traffic had to be diverted off at Moorland Road. The accident scene was cleared and traffic resumed eastbound past Moorland Road just after 1 p.m.

The Source: Information in this post comes from the WisDOT cams, 511, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

