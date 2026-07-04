I-94 crash in Waukesha County, eastbound reopens after shutdown

The Brief A crash shut down I-94 eastbound in Waukesha County on Saturday. The crash happened near Highway 164 at around 4:15 p.m. Traffic reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.



A crash shut down I-94 eastbound in Waukesha County on Saturday, July 4.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it happened around 4:15 p.m. near Highway 164. WisDOT cameras show a semi appears to be involved.

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Traffic reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.