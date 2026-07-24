I-43 reopens in Milwaukee, 'incident' near Fond du Lac Avenue

The Brief The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down I-43 northbound on Friday. WisDOT reported an "incident" near Fond du Lac Avenue.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down I-43 northbound near Fond du Lac Avenue on Friday night "due to an incident."

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed significant traffic backups, with all vehicles being diverted off the interstate. The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. The closure was expected to last two hours, but traffic fully reopened at around 8:30 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

This is a breaking traffic alert. Check back for updates.