I-94 westbound crash in Waukesha County now cleared

An accident on I-94 westbound in Waukesha County caused significant backups on Saturday, May 2.

WisDOT cameras show several emergency vehicles on westbound I-94 near the State Highway 16 interchange. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at State Highway 164, causing backups.

The initial accident was reported at about 10:40 a.m. The scene was cleared, and the freeway was opened back up to traffic just before noon.

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