I-94 East-West project: Work on "Early East Leg" to begin Feb. 2

article

The Brief Wisconsin has approved $61 million for the "Early East Leg" of the I-94 East-West project. The project focuses on the corridor between 25th and 30th Streets in Milwaukee. Construction begins Feb. 2, 2026, triggering long-term closures of the 27th Street bridge over I-94 and the eastbound exit ramp to 26th Street/St. Paul Avenue.



Wisconsin has approved $61 million for the next segment of the I-94 East-West project in Milwaukee County.

Referred to as the ‘Early East Leg’ segment, work will take place between 25th Street and 30th Street, as well as in the 27th Street and St. Paul Avenue corridors.

Work is scheduled to begin Feb. 2.

"Early East Leg"

What we know:

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said the "Early East Leg" will involve the following:

Reconstructing the 27th Street Bridge over I-94

Reconstructing St. Paul Avenue, from 29th Street to 27th Street

Reconstructing 28th Street as a cul-de-sac at St. Paul Avenue

Temporarily widening I-94 eastbound under 27th Street

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Dig deeper:

To safely construct the project while maximizing available traffic flow, the following traffic impacts will take place on Feb. 2:

Long-term closure of 27th Street

Long-term closure of the I-94 eastbound exit to 26th Street / St. Paul AvenueDetour: Drivers can utilize nearby 35th Street or 13th Street exits

Detour: Drivers can utilize nearby 35th Street or 13th Street exits

Intermittent traffic impacts along nearby local roads

Utility work

What's next:

Utility work continues in the area. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts along local roads. Before "Early East Leg" construction begins, utility work needs to take place on the 28th Street entrance ramp to I-94 westbound. This will require a two-month closure of the entrance ramp beginning in late January.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Construction on the Early East Leg is scheduled to be complete in 2028. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.