Racine County I-94 crash, multiple injured; northbound lanes closed

I-94 northbound is closed in Racine County at Wisconsin State Highway 11 due to a crash on Sunday morning, June 7.

WisDOT cams show a multi-vehicle accident near the State Highway 11 (Durand Ave) exit.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at the State Highway 195 (1st Street) exit.

Accident scene in the early morning hours

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The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says emergency personnel are currently on scene assisting "multiple injured individuals."

Those driving on the freeway should expect the closure to remain in place for several hours while first responders provide medical care and investigators process the scene.

If you're heading this way, consider a different route.