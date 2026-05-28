I-43 at National Avenue interchange study; DOT releases 4 concepts

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The Brief WisDOT has released four concepts for the I-43 at National Avenue interchange study. The department is hosting a public meeting on June 3 at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Free parking is available or ride MCTS routes 18 or 20.



As part of its ongoing study, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has unveiled four conceptual designs for potential upgrades to the I-43 and National Avenue interchange in Milwaukee County.

What we know:

WisDOT will host a public meeting on June 3 to present the concepts, where staff will be available to answer questions and gather community feedback.

To view the concepts and find additional information, click here.

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Attend the meeting

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Open house—stop by anytime.)

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), Walker’s Square Education Center (816 West National Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53204)

Free parking is available or ride MCTS routes 18 or 20.

Spanish-speaking staff will be present.

If you require an auxiliary aid, service or an interpreter, please contact Jason Dahlgren at jason.dahlgren@dot.wi.gov or 414-750-3278 (if needed, dial 711 and request to connect via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System) as soon as possible.