I-43 at National Avenue interchange study; DOT releases 4 concepts
MILWAUKEE - As part of its ongoing study, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has unveiled four conceptual designs for potential upgrades to the I-43 and National Avenue interchange in Milwaukee County.
What we know:
WisDOT will host a public meeting on June 3 to present the concepts, where staff will be available to answer questions and gather community feedback.
To view the concepts and find additional information, click here.
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Attend the meeting
- Wednesday, June 3, 2026
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Open house—stop by anytime.)
- Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), Walker’s Square Education Center (816 West National Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53204)
- Free parking is available or ride MCTS routes 18 or 20.
- Spanish-speaking staff will be present.
If you require an auxiliary aid, service or an interpreter, please contact Jason Dahlgren at jason.dahlgren@dot.wi.gov or 414-750-3278 (if needed, dial 711 and request to connect via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System) as soon as possible.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.