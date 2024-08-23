I-43 construction update: Changes that could impact your commute

Starting Saturday, there are big changes coming to I-43 as several DOT projects get underway. Jason Roselle, the engineering chief at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the details.

I-43 between Highland Road and WIS 60 accomplished a significant milestone by opening three lanes in each direction earlier this month.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Traffic on I-43 northbound, between just south of Donges Bay Road and just south of Highland Road, is scheduled to be shifted east onto the newly constructed northbound lanes. This traffic switch will reopen the I-43 northbound ramps at Mequon Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Traffic on I-43 southbound, between Capitol Drive and Center Street, was shifted towards the median while crews worked to reconstruct the outside lanes and shoulders.

Additional ramp closures include the Green Bay Avenue (WIS 57) entrance ramp to I-43 southbound, the 9th Street entrance ramp to I-43 southbound, and the I-43 southbound exit to Keefe Avenue.

Friday, Aug. 23

Traffic on I-43 northbound, between Center Street and Capitol Drive, was shifted towards the median while crews work to reconstruct the outside lanes and shoulders.

Traffic on I-43 northbound will open to 3 lanes between Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive.

The 7th Street/Atkinson Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 northbound has reopened to traffic.

The I-43 northbound exit ramp to Locust Street is closed to traffic through fall.

