I-43 and Becher Street Interchange reconstruction project

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The Brief Wisconsin is investing $5 million to convert the I-43 and Becher Street "scissor" ramp into a traditional diamond interchange. Starting the week of April 6, the entire interchange and Becher Street underpass will close to all traffic through late fall. The project includes new traffic signals, updated pavement markings, and curb ramps that meet ADA accessibility standards.



Wisconsin has set aside $5 million to reconstruct and improve the interchange at I-43 and Becher Street on Milwaukee's south side.

Interchange reconstruction

What we know:

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says construction on the interchange is scheduled to begin the week of April 6.

Improvements include:

Eliminate the existing scissor ramp configuration and construct a traditional diamond interchange

Signal reconstruction at ramp terminals

Replace all curb ramps to meet ADA standards

New pavement marking and signing

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Drivers should take note that the entire I-43 and Becher Street interchange will be closed during construction. This includes the on/off-ramps, Becher Street under the interstate, and other local roads.

Detours will be posted utilizing the Lapham Boulevard interchange, 1st Street (WIS 32), and 6th Street (WIS 38). Pedestrian detours will also be posted.

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

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Work is scheduled for completion by late fall. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Track the project

What you can do:

Learn more about the project when you visit the WisDOT website.