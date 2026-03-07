I-43/94 crash southbound near Becher cleared

article

An accident on I-43/94 southbound near Becher in Milwaukee caused significant backups on Saturday, March 7.

The initial accident notification came in around 7:40 a.m.

Southbound traffic was backing up past Lapham Street.

Northbound lanes were not affected.

The accident scene was cleared just before 10 a.m., however some backups may linger.

FOX6 is working to learn more, check back for updates.