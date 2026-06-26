I-41/US-45 northbound crash near Appleton Avenue cleared
MILWAUKEE - A crash on I-41/US-45 at Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee shut down the northbound lanes on Friday morning, June 26.
Crash info
What we know:
A nearby WisDOT camera shows a vehicle that rolled over. A light pole also appears to have fallen over and is blocking the lanes.
The crash caused severe backups, with traffic being diverted off at Silver Spring.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office provided some initial information, saying the vehicle carrying multiple people struck the light pole and rolled. Everyone in the vehicle got out safely but it is unknown if anyone was injured.
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The crash was cleared, and the lanes reopened by 7 a.m., but the backed-up traffic may linger.
The Source: FOX6 received information from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and MCSO. WisDOT cameras showed the crash and backups.