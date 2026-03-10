I-41 rehabilitation project in Milwaukee County; work to resume March 13

article

The Brief Beginning March 13, WisDOT will resume work along I-41, between Burleigh Street and Good Hope Road. Long-term lane, ramp, and side street closures will be needed to facilitate 2026 construction. During long-term lane closures, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will resume work along I-41, between Burleigh Street and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee County on March 13.

Work to be completed

Pavement resurfacing

Pavement rehabilitation on various ramps

Structure improvements to multiple bridges

Storm sewer improvements

Traffic impacts

What we know:

Long-term lane, ramp, and side street closures will be needed to facilitate 2026 construction.



During long-term lane closures, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction only during overnight hours with occasional overnight full freeway closures, as needed.

Zignego Company, Inc. is the prime contractor for this project.

What you can do:

Visit the project webpage here.