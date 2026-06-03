I-41 Rehabilitation Project; long-term lane closures on Good Hope Road

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The Brief Motorists can expect long-term lane closures on Good Hope Road at the I-41 overpass beginning the week of June 8. Closures include a single lane in each direction. The closures will likely last through fall 2026.



Long-term lane closures on Good Hope Road at I-41 are scheduled to begin the week of June 8 as part of the ongoing I-41 Rehabilitation Project from Silver Spring Drive to Good Hope Road.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures in both directions—eastbound and westbound—on Good Hope Road at I-41.

Work includes

Pavement rehabilitation

Signal improvements at 115 Street

Extension of the multi-use path from the north side of Good Hope Road to the Park & Ride Lot.

Access to and from the I-41 ramps remains open during daytime hours.

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While the Park & Ride lot will stay open continuously, drivers should expect occasional nighttime ramp closures on the freeway throughout the duration of the work.

These closures are expected to remain in place until fall 2026.