I-41 Rehabilitation Project; long-term lane closures on Good Hope Road
MILWAUKEE - Long-term lane closures on Good Hope Road at I-41 are scheduled to begin the week of June 8 as part of the ongoing I-41 Rehabilitation Project from Silver Spring Drive to Good Hope Road.
Drivers can expect single-lane closures in both directions—eastbound and westbound—on Good Hope Road at I-41.
Work includes
- Pavement rehabilitation
- Signal improvements at 115 Street
- Extension of the multi-use path from the north side of Good Hope Road to the Park & Ride Lot.
Access to and from the I-41 ramps remains open during daytime hours.
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While the Park & Ride lot will stay open continuously, drivers should expect occasional nighttime ramp closures on the freeway throughout the duration of the work.
These closures are expected to remain in place until fall 2026.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.