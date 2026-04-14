I-41 rehab project in Milwaukee County; long-term traffic impacts

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The Brief Full closure under I-41 is planned beginning April 20 through late 2026 for bridge work. Long-term single lane closures and a northbound crossover between Silver Spring Drive and Good Hope Road through summer 2026. The northbound I-41 exit ramp to WIS 175 (Appleton Avenue) will be fully closed until late summer.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) alerted motorists on Tuesday, April 14, of upcoming long-term traffic impacts associated with the ongoing I-41 rehabilitation project in Milwaukee County.

Upcoming work that could impact commute

What we know:

The following work is scheduled to take place as part of this project beginning the week of Monday, April 20:

Full closure of Mill Road under I-41 for bridge work. Mill Road closure will remain in place through late 2026.

Long-term single lane closures along southbound and northbound I-41 between Silver Spring Drive and Good Hope Road. These closures are anticipated through summer 2026.The two northbound lanes of I-41 will cross over to the southbound side of the interstate, just north of Silver Spring Drive, to maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction.

The two northbound lanes of I-41 will cross over to the southbound side of the interstate, just north of Silver Spring Drive, to maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction.

Full closure of the northbound I-41 exit ramp to WIS 175 (Appleton Avenue). This closure is scheduled until late summer.

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All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Learn more about this rehab project when you visit the project site.