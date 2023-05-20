I-41 crash, OWI arrest; deputy uses Narcan to revive 2 men

article

A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy on Saturday morning, May 20 used Narcan to revive two men found unconscious in a vehicle following a crash on I-41.

Deputies responded to the area of I-41 south at Watertown Plank Road around 3:35 a.m. for reports of a crash. A black Jeep Compass had struck the impact attenuator between the freeway and the Watertown Plank Road off-ramp.

Upon arrival, deputies found two 24-year-old men – driver and passenger – unconscious with labored breathing. A deputy applied a sternal rub on one of the men to no avail and then removed him from the vehicle and issued a dose of Narcan. The man regained consciousness and was placed in a recovery position.

The deputy then gave two doses of Narcan to the other man, who also regained consciousness. Both men were taken to the hospital by fire-rescue medical units.

The driver later acknowledged that he had been drinking alcohol and had taken heroin. He was arrested for OWI.