I-41 crash in Kenosha County, traffic reopens near Highway 142

The Brief A four-vehicle crash shut down I-41 southbound in Kenosha on Saturday. The closure near State Highway 142 lasted a little more than an hour. It's not yet clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.



A four-vehicle crash shut down I-41 southbound in Kenosha on Saturday afternoon, May 30.

What we know:

It happened at around 3:10 p.m. near State Highway 142. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said the initial crash involved four vehicles, and a second crash then happened on the off-ramp.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic reopened at around 4:15 p.m.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, Kenosha Fire Department and South Shore Fire Department for information about the crash – including what may have caused it and any injuries – but did not immediately hear back.

Featured article