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I-41 crash in Kenosha County, traffic reopens near Highway 142

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Published  May 30, 2026 4:23 PM CDT
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FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A four-vehicle crash shut down I-41 southbound in Kenosha on Saturday.
    • The closure near State Highway 142 lasted a little more than an hour.
    • It's not yet clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

KENOSHA, Wis. - A four-vehicle crash shut down I-41 southbound in Kenosha on Saturday afternoon, May 30.

What we know:

It happened at around 3:10 p.m. near State Highway 142. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said the initial crash involved four vehicles, and a second crash then happened on the off-ramp.

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Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic reopened at around 4:15 p.m.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, Kenosha Fire Department and South Shore Fire Department for information about the crash – including what may have caused it and any injuries – but did not immediately hear back.

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The Source: Information in this story is from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

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