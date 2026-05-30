I-41 crash in Kenosha County, traffic reopens near Highway 142
KENOSHA, Wis. - A four-vehicle crash shut down I-41 southbound in Kenosha on Saturday afternoon, May 30.
What we know:
It happened at around 3:10 p.m. near State Highway 142. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said the initial crash involved four vehicles, and a second crash then happened on the off-ramp.
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Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic reopened at around 4:15 p.m.
What we don't know:
FOX6 News reached out to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, Kenosha Fire Department and South Shore Fire Department for information about the crash – including what may have caused it and any injuries – but did not immediately hear back.
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The Source: Information in this story is from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.