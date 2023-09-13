Hurricane Lee nearing pivotal turn in Atlantic, New England on alert for damaging winds, pounding surf

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Bermuda, and more tropical watches or warnings may be issued for parts of New England and Canada on Wednesday as powerful Hurricane Lee makes a critical turn to the north in the Atlantic, putting millions of people at risk of possible tropical-storm-force-winds, dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents.

It's still too early to know where Hurricane Lee will make landfall, as the forecast cone includes areas from Maine to Canada, but the NHC warns Lee will grow so large, that where the storm makes landfall will have minimal difference to expected impacts.

Forecasters expect Hurricane Lee to continue weakening as it moves closer to New England and become extratropical , so for those living in New England, the potential impacts will be more like a nor’easter during the winter rather than a land-falling hurricane .

There is also the potential for those areas to see tropical-storm-force winds of 40 mph or greater. Large waves, too, will be slamming up against the shore, bringing the risk of beach erosion and coastal flooding.

Where is Hurricane Lee?

Where Hurricane Lee currently is. (FOX Weather)

As of the latest NHC advisory , Hurricane Lee is located about 475 miles south-southwest of Bermuda and is moving to the northwest at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale .

Slow weakening is forecast to begin over the next few days, but the NHC says Lee is expected to remain a large and powerful hurricane.

What is the forecast track for Hurricane Lee?

Hurricane Lee forecast track. (FOX Weather)

The NHC says Lee is expected to begin to turn to the north-northwest on Wednesday, followed by a turn to the north and begin to increase its forward speed on Thursday or Friday.

On that forecast track, the center of Lee will pass to the west of Bermuda Thursday and Thursday night. It will then approach the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada by the end of the week and into the weekend.

What Watches or Warnings are in effect due to Hurricane Lee?

Current Tropical Storm Watches in effect as Hurricane Lee nears Bermuda. (FOX Weather)

The NHC says a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda that will remain in effect until further notice as Hurricane Lee passes by.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical-storm-force winds are expected within the storm warning area within 36 hours – and with Lee, will begin late Wednesday or early Thursday. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding and/or river flooding.

In addition, the NHC says tropical-related watches or warnings may be required for parts of New England or Atlantic Canada later on Wednesday or Wednesday night.

What will Lee's impact be in New England?

Lee's forecast wind field. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Lee is expected to bring strong, possibly damaging wind gusts to the coastal regions of New England along with massive surf and heavy rain.

Lee will begin to pick up forward speed after it makes its turn to the north, and as it does so, the storm’s wind field is expected to grow in size.

The FOX Forecast Center expects Lee’s wind field to extend more than 550 miles across, which would make impacts far-reaching in New England.

Potential wind gusts in eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. (FOX Weather)

Winds could be whipping across eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod as Lee makes its move north off the coast. The strongest wind gusts will likely be felt on Cape Cod in communities such as Provincetown , Eastham , Barnstable and Harwich.

"Lee is going to start to undergo extratropical transition where it becomes less like a hurricane and more like a nor’easter, which folks up in New England are familiar with in the colder time of the year," National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan told FOX Weather on Monday. "So, those can be impactful storms, too. Just because it doesn’t look like a classic hurricane – nothing that gets up into this latitude is going to look like a classic hurricane. It’s going to be fast-moving, and it’s going to have hazards extending hundreds of miles from the center, regardless of the track of the center."

Forecast rain totals from Hurricane Lee. (FOX Weather)

Most of the heavy rain is expected to fall over Atlantic Canada, but depending on Hurricane Lee's track a few inches of rain could fall in New England.

Coastal regions from Massachusetts to Maine will see the highest rain totals, with Massachusetts, New Hampshire and most of Maine seeing about 1-2 inches, with higher amounts along coastal areas of eastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod. Eastern Maine could also see more, with forecast totals between 2-5 inches.

People living in New England still have a few days to prepare for any potential impacts Lee will have on the region, but time is running out.

And while potential impacts could be seen in all parts of New England, residents along the Massachusetts coast as well as those who live in Maine should pay attention to Lee’s progress and get a plan of action ready to go.