Humboldt Park pursuit, squad, pedestrian struck, driver arrested

A Milwaukee woman, 33, was arrested after police say she was driving a vehicle that fled officers near Humboldt Park Tuesday evening, Nov. 1, striking a pedestrian and a police squad.

This began around 5 p.m. with a reckless driving complaint.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off at low speeds, striking a pedestrian after driving over a curb onto the grassy area of Humboldt Park. The driver then hit a police squad.

Officers had to break the window to arrest the woman.

The pedestrian who was hit, a Milwaukee woman, 34, was not hurt.

