Human remains found in Two Rivers; police investigating

Human skeletal remains have been found in Two Rivers, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said the remains were located on private property on Saturday, Sept. 7. A local deer hunter came upon the remains and notified law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said they are unable to provide specific information regarding the race, sex, or age of the remains, and determining the identity will be a "lengthy process."

Scene in Two Rivers

They acknowledged the ongoing case of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue, who disappeared in February in Two Rivers, but noted they are not able to confirm if the remains that were discovered are connected. Rewards in the search for Vue have risen to a combined $40,000.

"I have three little kids at home and that’s a scary thing to think he’s been missing for six months," said Two Rivers resident Tristan Greely. "That’s sad."

Officials are working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Anthropology Department, Two Rivers Police Department and the Manitowoc County Coroner's Office.

Scene in Two Rivers

"Law enforcement has been on a mission. They were going to find him," said resident Mary Edwards. "They wanted to find him so bad. They had drone searches, they had the state, they had the FBI."

The sheriff’s office said it is an ongoing investigation and further updates will be provided as they become available.