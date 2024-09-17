How to register to vote in Wisconsin

The Brief National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 17. If you would like to register to vote in Wisconsin, the process is quite simple. Those already registered in Wisconsin can update their name or address.



Tuesday, Sept. 17 is National Voter Registration Day. With a presidential election on the line, Wisconsin residents may be inclined to make sure they are properly registered to cast a ballot.

In Wisconsin, registering to vote is a simple process. You will start with a visit to myvote.wi.gov. Once there, you will be asked if you are already registered to vote in some community. The site will guide you through the process to determine if indeed you already are.

If you are registered but would simply like to update your name or address, follow the instructions on the site.

Lastly, if you are not already registered in a community, you may also begin the process.

Your voter record

If you are registered to vote, you can access the following by entering your full name and date of birth on myvote.wi.gov:

View a list of elections you have voted in

Check your current registration information

Update your name and address

Request an absentee ballot

Find your elected officials

Track your absentee ballot