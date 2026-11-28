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The Brief A Pew Research analysis estimates there are more than 1,600 Flock cameras across Wisconsin, mostly concentrated in the Chicago metro area. The license plate-tracking cameras have drawn scrutiny over privacy concerns, data-sharing rules and police oversight. To address growing nationwide backlash, Flock announced platform changes taking effect in 2027.



You may have driven past one without even noticing, and depending on where you live, there could be dozens or even hundreds in your county.

A recent Pew Research study estimates there are roughly 110,000 Flock cameras scanning license plates nationwide, amid a growing debate over public safety and privacy.

What are Flock cameras?

The backstory:

Mounted in neighborhoods across the U.S., Flock cameras take photos of vehicles and use artificial intelligence to record details like the vehicle's license plate number, make, model and color, along with the time it drove by.

Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company founded in 2017, sells the cameras to police departments, sheriff's offices, neighborhood associations and private businesses.

The company says it provides the technology, while each buyer controls who can access the footage and how long to keep it under local laws.

How many Flock cameras does your county have?

Dig deeper:

Flock hasn't released a public map of its camera network. To determine just how many might be scattered across the country, Pew pulled data from OpenStreetMap, a crowdsourced mapping project where volunteers log camera locations.

RELATED: Lawsuit over Waukesha County Flock cameras moves to federal court

Because the map relies on volunteer entries, Pew notes its figures are a conservative estimate rather than an official count.

By comparison, Flock told The Washington Post in August 2026 that it operates more than 120,000 cameras across 6,000 communities. Meanwhile, a separate map built by cybersecurity researcher Joshua Michael lists roughly 175,000 cameras, according to Pew.

By the numbers:

Pew's analysis identified 1,618 Flock cameras across 69 counties. Milwaukee County holds the largest share with 248 cameras, followed by Waukesha County with 124, Brown County with 94, Racine County with 79 and Dane County with 63.

See the table below for more county-by-county camera estimates.

The Flock camera controversy

Local perspective:

Back in August, three police officers were investigated for allegedly misusing the system to track personal contacts. Police subsequently agreed to restrict camera access to supervisors only, end data sharing with surrounding jurisdictions and undergo twice-yearly independent audits. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley issued a separate directive barring out-of-state sharing and immigration or reproductive health searches on county systems.

Elsewhere in southeastern Wisconsin, several agencies moved to cut ties with Flock in September 2026 after raising concerns over extra traffic data collection and out-of-state open records requests. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and five Fond du Lac County law enforcement agencies ended their contracts immediately, joining Kenosha and Sheboygan, where officials covered cameras with garbage bags before moving to cancel their deal.

Big picture view:

These local cases mirror a wider national debate over how police use automated license plate readers.

Over the summer, the American Civil Liberties Union launched its "Get The Flock Out" campaign urging communities to cancel Flock contracts and pass state bans. The advocacy group contends that police can search and share drivers' travel histories with little oversight and noted that fewer than 1% of scanned cars are linked to a crime.

Just weeks ahead of the November midterms, a national survey by Data for Progress also found that 52% of likely voters held an unfavorable view of the cameras. That marked a sharp jump in disapproval over a single month and rose to 60% once voters were given a brief description of how the system works.

Flock addresses privacy concerns

The other side:

Flock and its law enforcement supporters argue the cameras are an essential crime-fighting tool.

In a statement to The Associated Press in September, Flock spokesperson MoMo Zhou said the company's technology has helped solve roughly 1 million crimes and reunite about 10,000 missing people with their families.

To address privacy concerns and documented officer abuses, Flock announced a set of platform changes in August 2026 that will become mandatory for law enforcement agencies on Jan. 1, 2027.

The company shortened its standard data retention window from 30 days to seven, unless footage is tied to an active case. It's also requiring all police buyers to use an audit tool that flags unusual search patterns and locks out users pending an internal review.