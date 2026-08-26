Flock cameras in Milwaukee, city officials raise privacy concerns

The Brief City leaders sent a formal letter raising privacy concerns over Flock license plate readers. Three Milwaukee police officers have been investigated for misusing the technology, according to the letter. Officials set a Sept. 30 deadline and warned 2027 budget funding for the program will be scrutinized.



In a formal letter to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and the Fire and Police Commission, Milwaukee Common Council members are sounding the alarm on local law enforcement’s use of Flock license plate readers. The letter highlights a string of local privacy abuses—including three MPD officers investigated for misusing the system to track personal contacts—and points out that cities across Wisconsin are severing ties with Flock altogether.

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Common Council letter

What we know:

Council members are demanding full access to MPD’s search history and sharing agreements. They are urging the department to adopt stricter safeguards, including a seven-day data retention limit and independent auditing.

With a deadline set for Sept. 30, officials warn that future funding for the camera program will be heavily scrutinized during upcoming 2027 budget deliberations.

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What they're saying:

The Milwaukee Police Department released a statement stating:

"The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) respects and values the concerns and positions of our elected officials. We will work with the FPC to address our Council members’ concerns and respond to the Council after we have carefully reviewed their request and can provide a factual and thoughtful response. The exchange of information, positions and ideas between MPD and our elected officials is important as we both serve the same community. MPD is committed to transparency and engaging in important dialogue such as this."

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Big picture view:

The Fire and Police Commission heard a recent update from MPD that was comprehensive. The commission is currently in the process of conducting its own independent audit related to the Flock system and plans on responding in a timely manner, according to Executive Director Leon Todd.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s staff and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.