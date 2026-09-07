Flock Safety responds as Wisconsin agencies drop camera contracts

The Brief Flock Safety faces scrutiny as southeastern Wisconsin agencies terminate license plate camera deals. Concerns involve collection of traffic data and out-of-state open records requests. Flock Safety stated it modified network audit logs to protect undercover officers' identities.



Flock Safety, a vendor of license plate reader cameras, is under fire after multiple agencies in southeastern Wisconsin are terminating contracts with the company.

There are two concerns across multiple agencies: traffic data and out-of-state agencies accessing confidential data from the cameras through open records requests.

Sheboygan

What we know:

In Sheboygan, the city covered all the cameras with garbage bags after learning the cameras were also collecting speed data and vehicle types. City officials said the company offered to sell the city years' worth of traffic volume.

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In response, Flock Safety said the company does not sell the data. Flock said the Traffic Analytics feature is separate from the license plate reader platform and does not include license plate data. The Traffic Analytics feature is sold to law enforcement or municipalities who want to understand their roadways.

Fond du Lac County

What we know:

In Fond du Lac County, the sheriff's office and multiple police departments announced they are ending their contracts with Flock after learning law enforcement agencies in other states released information about active investigations without their permission by responding to open records requests.

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Flock response

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX6 News, Flock said in part:

"We identified a pattern of people using publicly released audit data to identify undercover officers by name, publishing their contact information alongside details of active investigations. Nearly 200 law enforcement leaders raised this concern directly with our leadership, and we acted on it."

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The network audit log no longer includes specifics – like plates, or an officer's name.

The Sheboygan Common Council will vote on whether the city will end its contract with Flock Safety on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Read more about Flock's traffic analytics.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.