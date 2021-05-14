House Republicans choose Rep. Elise Stefanik as new conference chair, replacing Liz Cheney

Republicans in the House of Representatives have chosen Rep. Elise Stefanik as its next conference chair, replacing the void created by their removal of Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, earlier this week.



Stefanik, R- N.Y., was widely considered the front-runner. She has a more moderate voting record than her predecessor but has become a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump in recent years — endearing her to her fellow Republicans.



Cheney, on the other hand, became one of Trump’s biggest critics in the party — taking issue with his false claims that widespread voter fraud cost him re-election and blaming Trump’s claims for inciting a mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, D-N.Y., questions Secretary of Defense Mark Esper during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on July 9, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Cheney was among the handful of Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching Trump for inciting insurrection. A few weeks after that vote, Republicans held a vote to consider removing her as the conference chair.



She survived that vote, but could not survive Wednesday’s.

RELATED: House Republicans oust Liz Cheney from leadership

Shortly after Cheney was removed, Stefanik published a letter penned to her fellow Republicans explaining why she wanted to be the next No. 3 Republican in the House.

Advertisement

She said she’d bring a disciplined, unified message from GOP leadership and the conference to the voters — something that had not been possible with the bulk of Republicans remaining loyal to Trump and Cheney publically criticizing him.



Stefanik pledged to put the conference on the offensive, painting media coverage as biased and calling her Democratic colleagues socialist



And she promised to empower all conference members, rather than just focusing on those in leadership.



This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed.