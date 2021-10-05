Expand / Collapse search

Hot fall camping gear: Meijer offers wide selection

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The weather is slowly cooling down. But there is still time to enjoy the great outdoors. Meijer Store Director Jarrett Boyer joined the WakeUp team with a look at the hottest fall camping gear.

In addition to the everyday camping necessities, Meijer listed the extra must-have items for fall campers:

  • All About Layers: Layering is key to staying comfortable and being able to adjust to fluctuating temperatures throughout the day. Consider bringing coats, pants and socks of varying weights and insulation.
  • Warm boots and hats: Boots and hats are absolute must-haves. Cold or wet feet are one of the first reasons hunters will leave the woods, so anyone who camps should also have those necessities handy. If you do not keep your feet warm and dry, you won’t be able to stay out in the elements for long. If hands are really cold, wear gloves or mittens or use hand warmers, which can last 4-6 hours and are a great way to take the chill off.
  • "Three-Season" Tents: For the fall season, consider finding a "three-season" tent but don’t forget to practice setting it up in your yard or living room before you venture out. Also, hang a tarp between trees near your tent to provide extra shelter against the wind.
  • Air Beds and Sleeping Bags: While camping be prepared for the range of temperatures and make sure to bring along a season-appropriate sleeping bag. Even the hottest days can quickly turn into some of the coolest nights, so looking for a sleeping bag rated 0-30 degrees F can help in the months after Labor Day. Using an insulated air bag or pad will also help keep your body heat where it belongs.
  • Camp Stoves and Grills: Warm up a quick breakfast or cook dinner on a camp stove or grill, which are easy to use and won’t take up much room in your vehicle or at your campsite. Camp stoves are especially important if a burn ban is declared by the park or campsite.
  • Matches, Firewood and Charcoal: Bringing an unreliable fire starter can quickly shorten a camping trip. It’s always a good idea to have extra matches or a lighter as backup to make sure you can cook and stay warm. Waterproof matches are also highly recommended, especially when camping in the fall due to unexpected weather.
