Hospital staff raise concern over unannounced transport of vaccine

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Coronavirus Vaccine
MILWAUKEE - Staff at Froedtert Hospital are being praised for being skeptical of an unannounced and unexplained visit by three individuals who said they were assigned to transport coronavirus vaccine.

A statement from Froedtert said three persons who stated they were from the National Guard arrived at the hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 12 indicating they were assigned to transport vaccine. When questioned further, they indicated that they were at the wrong hospital and left. 

Because the visit was unannounced and unexplained, Froedtert staff contacted law enforcement as well the state officials overseeing vaccine distribution.

The investigation confirmed the individuals were indeed members of the National Guard and were in the wrong location.

Steve Schooff from Froedtert Hospital offered this statement on this matter: 

"We are grateful for the staff members who raised the concern, allowing us to make the appropriate contacts and confirmations."

