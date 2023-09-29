Horicon structure fire; building, doors charred

article

Fire caused severe damage to a building on Barstow Street in Horicon on Thursday evening, Sept. 28.

Officials say firefighters responded to the building around 5 p.m. Thursday. They swiftly extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to neighboring properties.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire – and there have been no reported injuries.

Horicon structure fire

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Horicon Police and Fire investigators.

Horicon structure fire

Assisting at the fire scene were Horicon EMS, Mayville EMS, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Juneau Frie Department, Burnett Fire Department, CLR Fire Department, Iron Ridge Fire Department, Knowles Fire Department, Theresa Fire Department, Mayville Fire Department DCERT, and Dodge County Community Service Officer.