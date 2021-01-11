Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation: Man shot near 42nd and Concordia in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, Jan. 10 near 42nd and Concordia. It happened around 6:55 p.m. 

Police say a 26-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound and died while on the way to the hospital.

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Police: Chicago man who shot 7, killing 3, posted social media rants
slideshow

Police: Chicago man who shot 7, killing 3, posted social media rants

Chicago area investigators on Sunday were trying to determine a motive for the Saturday afternoon attacks in which police say 32-year-old Jason Nightengale apparently chose his victims at random.