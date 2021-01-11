Homicide investigation: Man shot near 42nd and Concordia in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, Jan. 10 near 42nd and Concordia. It happened around 6:55 p.m.

Police say a 26-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound and died while on the way to the hospital.

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.