Home maintenance tips after heavy snow

The recent snowstorms dropped loads of snow on homes, and it’s an issue experts say you should act on as soon as possible.

Snow piling up on rooftops causes safety concerns for not just the people inside, but the home itself.

"We're receiving an average of 15 calls a day," said Jesse Lofgren, owner of Absolutely Clean Window Washing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lofgren is seeing homes with snow drifts up to four feet high on homes across the state. He said clearing that snow should be your first task.

"That snow, if it sees enough rain, could get really heavy, and it could cause a roof collapse," he said.

It can also suffocate your furnace, causing carbon monoxide poisoning, flooding, leaks and more.

Lofgren advises homeowners to look at overhangs and exterior walls for signs of icicles, which can cause leaking behind gutters. He said to also check the roof from a distance to see if you can see the pipes. If they are all covered, it's an indicator they need attention.

"I do not recommend anyone doing this on their own," Lofgren said. "I've got over 20 years of experience. These conditions that we are seeing in Wisconsin right now are the most dangerous we have seen."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

This is why he recommends getting a professional to do it, before the rain or warmer temperatures pose greater problems.

Lofgren also advises the public to make sure their contractor is using low pressure steam and not a high pressure washer to avoid roof damage.