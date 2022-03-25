Expand / Collapse search

Home & Garden Show: Home improvement tips and trends

Home & Garden Show: Home improvement tips and trends

Brian is at State Fair Park Expo Center highlighting the latest tips and trends in home improvements, landscaping and gardening.

The nation’s longest-running home and garden show is back and ready to inspire guests to refresh their home and outdoor living areas. 

About Home & Garden Show (website)

Sweep aside your outdated and overgrown home and garden spaces and get inspired at this year’s REALTORS® Home & Garden Show presented by Unilock. There’s no better place to learn about the latest home improvement tips and trends.

If you’re looking for inspiration, stop by the show to visit with one of our 350+ exhibitors. Learn about the latest available products and chat with industry professionals regarding landscaping, windows, decks, kitchen and bath design, plumbing or HVAC needs, foundation repair, tree services, and much more.

