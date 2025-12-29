Holiday of Hope Blood Drive at Milwaukee County Zoo; giving gift of life
MILWAUKEE - As 2025 comes to an end, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin gave people in southeast Wisconsin the chance to take part in the Holiday of Hope Blood Drive. FOX6 Photojournalist Gabrielle Zemplinski visited the Milwaukee County Zoo to show you how people in the community are making a difference.
Donate blood with Versiti between now and Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, and you could earn a $25 e-gift card. Simply enter the code JOY in online appointment notes. You must have a valid email on file.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.