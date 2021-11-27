Holiday events at Racine Zoo

Give back to the community and support the Racine Zoo this holiday season.



CyBEAR Monday

Searching for a unique holiday gift? Look no further! A.D.O.P.T. an animal for your loved one this holiday season. For one day only, save 20% on all levels of adoption! With your donation, you can become a Zoo parent to an animal at the Racine Zoo for an entire year! Our Animals Depend On People Too, or A.D.O.P.T., program involves the symbolic adoption of an animal from the Racine Zoo. By adopting an animal, you are directly contributing to its health and well-being. The Racine Zoo A.D.O.P.T. Program assists in providing the best possible care for our animals. Visit racinezoo.org on November 29, 2021 to take advantage of this great deal!

#GivingZOOday

#GivingZOOday, in partnership with #GivingTuesday, is on Tuesday, Nov. 30! Support essential daily and veterinary animal care and conservation education with a tax-deductible donation that will have 3 TIMES THE IMPACT because of our generous sponsors RUUD Family Foundation and Educators Credit Union that will be matching every donated dollar up to $5,000!

Wonderland of Lights Drive-Through

Marvel at the sight of dazzling illuminations from the comfort of your own vehicle at Racine Zoo's Wonderland of Lights! Drive through enchanting light displays of delightfully decorated trees, charming characters, a 96 ft. tunnel with an incredible show of dynamic designs, and more November 19, 2021 through January 2, 2022. Perfect for guests of all ages. $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. Open every night 6pm – 9pm. Open Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Enjoy a fun night out with family or friends for the holidays!

Visit racinezoo.org for more details.