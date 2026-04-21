Hoan Bridge to be lit orange for National Work Zone Awareness Week

The Brief The Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee was lit in construction cone orange on Tuesday night, April 21. The event aims to remind drivers to slow down, pay attention, and respect the men and women working on highway projects across the state. National Work Zone Awareness Week runs from April 20–24.



The Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation lit up the Hoan Bridge on Tuesday, April 21 for National Work Zone Awareness Week.

National Work Zone Awareness Week

What we know:

The event aims to remind drivers to slow down, pay attention, and respect those working on highway projects across the state.

The Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, along with several contractors who are actively rebuilding and modernizing I-94 East-West, held a news conference Tuesday to highlight National Work Zone Awareness Week and discuss the real-world risks construction crews face every day.

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The event also recognized the seven people killed and 623 injured in Wisconsin work zone crashes in 2025, while urging people to drive with caution and compassion through the I-94 work zone and any of the more than 400 projects across the state this year.