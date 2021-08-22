Hit-and-run driver strikes vaccine worker, officials say it could have been intentional

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a hit-and-run driver who may have intentionally struck a vaccine clinic worker in Santa Clarita.

The incident happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. at a COVID clinic at 22900 Market Street in Santa Clarita.

Witnesses told deputies that a driver ran into a few signs at the clinic, the driver then turned around and drove into a clinic worker.

The driver then fled eastbound on Market Street towards Newhall Ave, the sheriff’s department stated.

The victim suffered minor injuries and declined treatment.

LA County Public Health released the following statement, "We are saddened by this terrible incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the person injured. Public health is working with local authorities and the vaccination site has closed as the investigation is underway."

Deputies are searching for a gray newer model four-door Chevrolet. The driver is described as a man in his 60’s with short gray hair, weighing about 200 lbs, wearing a polo shirt and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

