Historic cottage catches fire on Mackinac Island, Michigan

Flames tore through a historic building on Mackinac Island, Michigan on Sunday.

Local media reported the fire started at Brigadoon Cottage, a Victorian-era private residence, arond6 pm.

"So far everyone is safe and the surrounding structures look like they will be good," a witness posted on the Haunts of Mackinac Facebook page.

Video filmed by uploader Angela Hopkins shows fire crews working to extinguish the fire.

According to FOX 17, a firefighter, who was vacationing nearby, jumped into action to help put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to the outlet.

According to local tourism officials, the island is a top tourist destination and a national landmark.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.