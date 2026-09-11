Hispanic Heritage Month; Kenosha's Festival Orgullo Hispano is on Sunday

The Brief Kenosha kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month Sunday with Festival Orgullo Hispano. Over 30 groups, including horses, motorcycles, and dancers, will participate in the parade. The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at Harbor Park in Kenosha.



Kenosha is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with their Festival Orgullo Hispano on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Festival Orgullo Hispano

What we know:

There will be a parade with horses, motorcycles and dancers. Over 30 groups will participate in that.

Local food and drink vendors, dancing performances, mariachi bands, and DJs will keep the party going all day.

It’s the sixth year they’re having the event – in 2025, they had around 15,000 people.

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"It’s a way to show everyone around us our culture, our beliefs," said parade organizer Edgar Albarrain. "I will say that we’re becoming stronger, like tighter as a community. Before I feel like it was more people doing their own stuff, but now it’s becoming a tight community. There are people becoming leaders in the community, organizing events, organizations, even businesses growing in Kenosha."

And if you went to the festival last year – expect more Sunday. Success in previous years is encouraging the organizers – Kenosha Creative Space – to make the event bigger this year.

It runs from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at Harbor Park in Kenosha.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.