Highs again in upper 90s; cooling centers available

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for southeastern Wisconsin until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 – with heat index values in the 100+ range.

When temperatures reach dangerous levels, it’s important to take precautionary measures to keep yourself safe. Here is a list of cooling sites in Milwaukee County amid the high temps.

To prevent heat-related illness or death, the Milwaukee Health Department advises citizens to take the following precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Stay Cool

Slow down. Limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries.

Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help you cool down.

Do not rely on fans as a primary cooling device.

Check in on those most-at-risk twice a day.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, regardless of thirst.

Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as these can increase heat effects.

Remind others to drink enough water.