Highs again in upper 90s; cooling centers available
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for southeastern Wisconsin until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 – with heat index values in the 100+ range.
When temperatures reach dangerous levels, it’s important to take precautionary measures to keep yourself safe. Here is a list of cooling sites in Milwaukee County amid the high temps.
To prevent heat-related illness or death, the Milwaukee Health Department advises citizens to take the following precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Stay Cool
- Slow down. Limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries.
- Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.
- Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help you cool down.
- Do not rely on fans as a primary cooling device.
- Check in on those most-at-risk twice a day.
Stay Hydrated
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day, regardless of thirst.
- Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as these can increase heat effects.
- Remind others to drink enough water.