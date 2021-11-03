Henry Ruggs was driving 156 mph seconds before deadly DUI crash, loaded gun found in car, prosecutors say

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was driving 156 mph just seconds before colliding with another vehicle on Tuesday, killing one person, prosecutors said during Ruggs' first court appearance on Wednesday.

Ruggs, 22, was charged with a felony DUI resulting in death and felony reckless driving after crashing his Chevrolet Corvette into the back of a Toyota RAV4 early Tuesday morning. The vehicle burst into flames trapping a 23-year-old woman, who was declared dead on the scene.

The former Alabama standout, wearing a neck brace and seated in a wheelchair, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman alleged that Ruggs was driving at a speed of 156 mph just two seconds before the crash, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal . His speed dropped to 127 mph when the Corvette’s airbags deployed.

"I cannot recall a speed that high in my career on the bench," Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure said, via the Review-Journal.

Bauman also said that a loaded gun was found in Rugg’s car and that his blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement that Ruggs remained on the scene, where he "showed signs of impairment."

According to a police report obtained by the Review-Journal, the NFL player veered into the right lane before crashing into the other car. He and his girlfriend, who was a passenger in his car, were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for "serious" injuries.

The Raiders announced late Tuesday night that Ruggs was released from the team. The judge ordered that he be held on $150,000 bail and that he wear electronic monitoring if released, according to the report

