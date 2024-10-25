Henhouse Prowlers bringing Bluegrass to Milwaukee and the world

Listen to the beautiful Bluegrass music of the Henhouse Prowlers!

The four-piece band will be playing at the Vivarium in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Click here to get tickets.

The band also joined FOX6 WakeUp in studio, with the members sharing their stories.

The band has performed in "25 countries across the globe, working with the U.S. State Department and under their own nonprofit, Bluegrass Ambassadors, and incorporating music from Africa, Asia, the Middle East & more into their already robust repertoire of unique traditional American music."

And of course, they also performed in the studio.

To learn more about the band and music, click here.