HealthyMKE.com gets upgrade before eligibility opens to 16+ Monday

On Monday, vaccine eligibility will open to everyone 16 and older, leaving many people wondering how and where they'll find the vaccine.

There’s a lot to sort through to find the vaccine and this website can lead you right to it.

Healthymke.com is getting a major upgrade ahead of expanded vaccine eligibility on Monday.

"We can’t create another ecosystem where consumers and those who want information have to go to 30 different places or websites," Aziz Abdullah said.

Abdullah is one of the people working behind the scenes at the website – a collaboration with the Milwaukee Unified Emergency Operations Center and In-Power. It’s a directory of more than 50 vaccination sites and events taking place within the county.

"What we like to position ourselves as is the front door to many places. But the one thing we have all had to learn to have a little bit of grace with is that each location kind of has their own process," he said.

Just enter your address and you not only have a list of locations where the vaccine is available… you can also make an appointment or get on a waiting list.

"An individual can filter based on mileage from their zip code or home or where they work. You can also filter do you want a walk-up location or do you want to schedule an appointment," Abdullah said.

The site will also direct you to pharmacies and municipal vaccination events. be patient – not every vaccination site has opened up its availability yet:

FOX6 asked: "When will the city’s website update to allow the 16 and overs to sign up for appointments?"

"Over the weekend – it will be opened up for next week," said Kirsten Johnson, Milwaukee Health Department Commissioner of Health.

Meaning the next step to getting the jab can easily start with a click.

"Really in this work, our focus has been proximity and convenience," Abdullah said.

You can also call 844-684-1064.

Another important reminder: 16 and 17-year-olds are only approved for the Pfizer vaccine, so look for locations offering that particular vaccine.