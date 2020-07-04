'Have fun and cool off:' Community beats the heat at Milwaukee's Washington Park





MILWAUKEE -- From the beach to popsicle shops, people found unique ways to keep cool while enjoying the outdoors for Saturday's Fourth of July celebrations.



Children in Milwaukee enjoyed a reopened splash pad in Washington Park. The splash pad closed around 3:30 p.m., but for several hours it helped beat the heat.





Splash pad at Washington Park





There was a limit of 35 people inside the splash pad area at one time. The Washington Park splash pad was one of eight splash pads and wading pools that opened in Milwaukee County on July 4.



As the after poured, so did the excitement. Kids came with a goal, just in time for a hot holiday weekend.



"To have fun and cool off because it is always hot," said Fabian Harris, who enjoyed the water on Saturday.



Dwight Ivory brought his granddaughters.



"I have a little wading pool at the house, but they'd rather go to the splash pads with the other kids," Ivory said. "They're enjoying themselves, interacting with other kids they didn't know, making friends."





Splash pad at Washington Park





FOX6 News saw workers pausing play to spray down and sanitize all surfaces as part of a COVID-19 safety measure.



Nearby, Dorris Green and her family found comfort in the shade -- enjoying food and family.



"It feels awesome, and I feel blessed," said Green. "We're sitting apart from each other, but it's still awesome."





Pete's Pops

Down the street from Washington Park, families stopped at Pete's Pops to help cool down. It was a refreshing snack for families, like the Quinns.



"We're just trying to stay cool. Pools are closed and there is not a lot else to do," Katherine Quinn said. "We wanted to support a small local business."



Families that spoke to FOX6 News said weren't too bothered by the Fourth of July heat, but wouldn't mind a cooldown.



CLICK HERE for more information on reopened splash pads and wading pools in Milwaukee County.