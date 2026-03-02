Hartland school bus driver accused of OWI; plea deal rescinded

The Brief Waukesha County prosecutors withdrew a plea offer for 71-year-old Walter Cunningham, accused of OWI while driving a school bus full of children in January 2025. The original deal would have traded 28 felony counts of recklessly endangering safety for a single misdemeanor OWI and 60 days in jail. Prosecutors allege Cunningham was intoxicated and shouted "I am God" at students, while the defense claims his behavior was due to a new route, unruly children, and therapeutic levels of over-the-counter medication.



Waukesha County prosecutors are taking back a plea deal offer for a school bus driver charged with OWI.

Plea deal off the table

What we know:

Prosecutors said bus driver Walter Cunningham was intoxicated and endangered more than two dozen children on board his school bus in January 2025.

A plea deal was reached two weeks ago. In exchange for pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of OWI, prosecutors planned to dismiss the 28 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety charges. The state recommended 60 days in jail.

Defense weighs in

What they're saying:

Defense attorney Anthony Cotton said the plea would have avoided a trial and the need for children to testify.

"He wasn’t drunk. He wasn’t under the influence of drugs. He had some Robitusin DM in his system and a therapeutic level of anti-depressants," Cotton said.

Anthony Cotton

Cotton said Cunningham has no prior criminal record and was a "beloved driver." The defense attorney said it was a new bus route that January day, Cunningham missed some stops, and the children on the bus became unruly.

Cotton said Cunningham failed field sobriety tests because he was 71 years old at the time, and had a double knee replacement.

Prosecutors said Cunningham shouted at the children, saying things like, "I am God on this bus."

Court appearance on March 2

Local perspective:

In court on Monday, March 2, prosecutors rescinded the plea deal, saying parents wanted to talk to the district attorney first before an offer was put on the table.

Walter Cunningham

"So, we are sort of back to square one, unfortunately," Cotton said.

What's next:

A Waukesha County court commissioner initially set cash bond for Cunningham at $1 million. Cunningham spent 30 days in jail before bond was amended. He will be back in court on April 6 for a follow-up hearing.