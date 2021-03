article

The Hartland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Olivia Kobb, 17, who was last seen on Feb. 22.

Kobb is described as white, 5'7" tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is believed to be in the Milwaukee area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartland Police Department 262-367-2323.

