Hartford snowmobile races, Midwest SnoCross Series stop

The Midwest SnoCross Series brought professional snowmobile riders and race enthusiasts together in Hartford this weekend.

While trails were closed, the track at the RK Compound was all-systems-go on Saturday. Thousands of gallons of water were used to help build the course – but organizers got a little help from Mother Nature, too.

According to the Midwest SnoCross website, more than 300 riders will compete on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7.

Midwest SnoCross Series race in Hartford

The RK Compound planned its own "Outlaw Race," the website said – a knockout style, head-to-head that pits the best pro riders against each other with $10,000 Dollars on the line. That race will not count toward Midwest SnoCross Series points, but the weekend's other races do.

The Midwest SnoCross Series will return to Hartford in February.