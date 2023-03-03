Hartford retired K-9 Officer Cash laid to rest

article

The Hartford Police Department laid to rest retired K-9 Officer Cash on Friday, March 3.

A post on the Hartford Police Department's Facebook page says K-9 Cash served the community for nine years, seven months, and 28 days. He was the first K-9 officer in Hartford – and funded entirely by donations from businesses and private citizens.

Officials say K-9 Cash retired comfortably in December 2021, and has been residing with K-9 Handler Nate Dorn.

K-9 Officer Cash and his handler, Nate Dorn

The post finished up by saying…

"K-9 Cash was not just a dog, he was a dedicated partner, who worked closely with Officer Dorn every day. He protected the city and its resident from those that would do them harm. K-9 Cash's work resulted in many arrests over the years making Hartford a safer community.

"Godspeed and thank you for your service K-9 Officer Cash."

K-9 Cash battled cancer the last few months. A procession was held Friday morning – to honor K-9 Cash.