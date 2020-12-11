Hartford High School state champion gymnast does it all

Hartford High School senior Emily Perkowski is a two-time state floor gymnastics champion. Now, the gymnast is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Nicknamed "Perky," she started gymnastics when she was 3-and-a-half years old.

"I learned to love it, and I couldn't do life without it," Perkowski said. "Sadly, it is my last year, so it's going to be really different without it. I just felt like it was a part of my life now, so I couldn't stop doing it."

Perkowski's favorite memories are competitions, competing with her teammates and going to state as a team -- which they won -- in high school.

Her favorite event has been floor, she says tumbling just comes naturally.

"Once you complete, you just get focused and you kind of just block out what is all around you," Perkowski said. "Once my music starts on floor, my body does the emotions and I just keep going. I don't know, I just feel really excited to show off everything.

In high school, she's placed twice on beam, twice and floor and twice all-around. She's been part of a team that has gone to state, regionals and then nationals.