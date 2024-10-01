The Brief A Hartford woman celebrated 50 years of service at her bank branch on Tuesday. She started in deposit services in 1974 and is now the deposit operations manager.



A woman in Hartford has become quite a legend in her community.

Joyce Hall was honored on Tuesday morning for working at her bank for 50 years. In 1974, she started her journey in deposit services at First National Bank.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Hall is now the deposit operations manager at the bank. She witnessed the transformation and growth of First National Bank into what is now Forte Bank, along with three additional branches.

Back when Hall started, a new house cost about $35,000, gas was 42 cents per gallon, and a new car was about $4,400. While costs have changed, her commitment to serve her customers and community remains strong.

Joyce Hall

"I can honestly tell you the bank is very good with community involvement and events," she said. "The staff go and help out for different things, as long as the manager can allow the staffing to be gone for an hour or two, so that way the staff gets to be involved as well to help out and do things."

The bank celebrated Hall's remarkable achievement with a cake.