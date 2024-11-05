Harris-Trump: Live Wisconsin election results county-by-county maps

article

The 2024 Presidential Election is here and the swing state of Wisconsin could determine who wins the presidency and the balance of power for both the Senate and House in Washington.

While the race for the White House may be getting the most attention, there are several other important races that Wisconsin voters will need to keep an eye on – as they could determine who controls the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the Wisconsin Legislature.

Now that the polls are closed, the election results will begin to flow in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below.

